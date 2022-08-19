World Humanitarian Day: From Goonj to HelpAge — Top 10 NGOs in India

SUMMARY Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been playing a crucial role in bridging the gap between the government schemes and beneficiaries in remote locations in India. In areas such as health and atrocities, NGOs have emerged as the first line of protection and relief for people. They have been instrumental in advocating the right to education and the right to information. On the occasion of World Humanitarian Day, August 19, here’s a look at the top 10 NGOs in India, which are working hard to improve the conditions of many people in the country.

1 / 10

Goonj | Headquartered in Delhi, this award-winning NGO works to provide dignity to the poor by using local resources. The NGO, led by Anshu Gupta, has been around for more than two decades, working on issues like rural infrastructure, water scarcity, education and disaster relief. (Image: Goonj Instagram)

2 / 10

Pratham | One of the largest NGOs in India, Pratham focuses on improving the quality of education through innovative learning. The NGO was founded in 1995 and works with children and young people in 22 states and Union Territories across the country. (Image: @Pratham_India/Twitter)

3 / 10

HelpAge | HelpAge has been working for over four decades for the elderly in partnership with various senior citizens associations. It focuses on issues like universal pension, elderly abuse and elder-friendly policies. (Image: HelpAge Instagram)

4 / 10

Child Rights and You | Child Rights and You (CRY) was founded in 1979 to ensure happier childhoods for all children. The NGO was established by Rippan Kapur and six friends with just Rs 50 capital. Now, CRY collaborates with 102 grassroots NGOs across 19 states in India and has impacted the lives of more than three million children. (Image: @CRYINDIA/Twitter)

5 / 10

Sakshi | Established in 1992, Sakshi is a pioneer organisation working against Sexual Harassment and Child Sexual Abuse in India. It was instrumental in bringing the Vishaka Guidelines 1997 which resulted in the formation of POSH (2013). (Image: sakshi.org.in)

6 / 10

Salaam Baalak Trust | Salaam Baalak Trust was established in 1989 with part of the proceeds from Mira Nair’s film ‘Salaam Bombay’. The NGO works to give street children a safe and nurturing environment. (Image: Salaam Baalak Trust Instagram)

7 / 10

YUVA Unstoppable | This NGO was founded in 2005 by Amitabh Shah to provide underprivileged children access to education, drinking water, sanitation, cleanliness, youth affairs and various non-curricular activities. The charitable organisation provides these children with a level playing field with others from economically privileged backgrounds. (Image: YUVA Unstoppable Facebook)

8 / 10

Myna Mahila Foundation | Myna Mahila Foundation started in 2015 with the aim to empower women by encouraging discussion on taboo subjects such as menstruation. The NGO sets up workshops to produce low-cost sanitary protection, encouraging girls to stay in school. (Image: mynamahila.com)

9 / 10

SaveLIFE Foundation | Founded in 2008, SaveLIFE Foundation is an NGO that focuses on improving road safety and emergency medical care across India. Apart from research, the NGO conducts on-ground execution of projects in areas of crash prevention and post-crash response. (Image: @savelifeindia/Twitter)

10 / 10

Sportz Village Foundation | Established in 2003, Sportz Village Foundation aims to transform the lives of children from underprivileged communities through sports. The NGO works with corporates and governments to incorporate a structured curriculum in public schools. (Image: @SportzVillage/Twitter)