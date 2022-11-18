Women's Entrepreneurship Day 2022: Meet 9 famous women entrepreneurs in India

SUMMARY Every year, November 19 is marked as Women's Entrepreneurship Day across the world. The day aims to celebrate, recognise and promote the inclusion of women entrepreneurs. Here are some of the biggest women entrepreneurs in India.

1 / 9

Falguni Nayar | An investment banker for over two decades, Falguni Nayar became a billionaire and the richest self-made woman through her e-commerce beauty and wellness platform Nykaa.

2 / 9

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | The founder and head of Biocon Limited and Biocon Biologics Limited, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been the face of female entrepreneurship in India. She started her billionaire dollar journey in 1978 from her old garage. (Image: Twitter)

3 / 9

Priya Paul | The CEO of Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels, Priya Paul took her position at the head of the hotel conglomerate at the age of 23 after her father was murdered. Paul managed to turn the group’s Park chain of hotels into one of the mainstays of Indian hospitality. (Image: Twitter)

4 / 9

Vandana Luthra | The founder of the beauty and wellness conglomerate VLCC, Vandana Luthra redefined the wellness industry in India nearly three decades ago. Luthra managed to take a single VLCC location and transform it into a wellness giant that spans India and 12 other countries. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

5 / 9

Vani Kola | The founder and head of Kalaari Capital, Vani Kola is a heavyweight in an industry that rarely sees woman's faces. Kola has founded multiple successful companies and has been noted as one of the most powerful businesswomen in India. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6 / 9

Ghazal Alagh | Ghazal Alagh is one of the co-founders of the well-known beauty and wellness brand MamaEarth. Alagh started MamaEarth with the idea of providing toxin-free baby care products. (Image: Twitter)

7 / 9

Radhika Ghai Aggarwal | Radhika Ghai Aggarwal was India’s first woman to head a unicorn after her online marketplace ShopClues hit a billion dollars in valuation in 2016. (Image: Twitter)

8 / 9

Khushboo Jain | Khushboo Jain is the co-founder and COO of impactguru.com, one of India’s biggest crowdfunding platforms which offer services for NGOs, social enterprises, start-ups and individuals. (Image: Twitter)

9 / 9

Shahnaz Husain | Another wellness giant, Shahnaz Husain is the CEO of Shahnaz Herbals and The Shahnaz Husain Group. Starting from a single salon in New Delhi, Husain is now known for herbal beauty care products. (Image: Twitter)