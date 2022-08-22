As rains wreak havoc in Uttarakhand, Himachal, here are 5 worst cloudbursts in India

SUMMARY A series of cloudbursts caused landslides and flash floods in several parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh in the last three days. At least 22 people were reportedly killed in incidents of landslides and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh. In Uttarakhand heavy rain claimed four lives while 10 went missing, as rivers breached banks amid the monsoon fury, news agency PTI reported. Over the decades, India has witnessed several incidents of flash floods and landslides caused by cloudbursts, especially in the mountainous regions, which have resulted in mass casualties. Here is a look at some of the worst cloudbursts in history in the country.

2013 | Between June 14 and 17, 2013, Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath shrine witnessed unprecedented heavy rainfall, which led to the melting of the Chorabari glacier and the eruption of the Mandakini river, causing flash floods. According to Uttarkhand government figures, more than 6,000 people died due to flash floods. Most of them were pilgrims. (Image: Shutterstock)

2010 | On August 6, 2010, flash floods caused by a cloudburst resulted in mudslides and flash floods in the Leh region in Jammu and Kashmir. The weather event caused the death of 180 people and injured about 400 others. It also caused widespread damage to public and private property. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2007 | More than 50 people have washed away in a flash flood caused by a severe cloudburst in Ganvi village of Rampur in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on August 15, 2007. The cloudburst occurred at Dharla village situated above the Ganvi power project-II. (Image: PTI)

2005 | On July 26, 2005, a cloudburst resulted in Mumbai receiving an unprecedented 944 mm of rain in 24 hours, the highest recorded in a century. This coincided with the high tide, causing a deluge which claimed more than 500 lives and caused losses worth Rs 2,000 crore. (Image: AP)

1998 | One of the worst landslides in India occurred at Malpa village in Kali valley of Kumaon, Uttarakhand, in August 1998. The incident left 255 people dead, including 55 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims. (Image: News18)