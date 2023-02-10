UP Global Investors' Summit 2023 | Insights on key announcements & event highlights

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the doors to the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit 2023 in the bustling city of Lucknow on Friday, Februry 10. Amidst a sea of investors and entrepreneurs, Modi took the stage, addressing the crowd with a vision for a thriving Uttar Pradesh, where investments in health, education, green growth and social infrastructure pave the way for a brighter future. As the summit gears up for three days of dynamic discussions, ground-breaking deals, and limitless possibilities, the stage is set for Uttar Pradesh to take center stage as the next destination for investment and growth.

The Prime Minister was joined by an esteemed group of leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Union Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh. During his address, Modi said that Uttar Pradesh has changed the "soch and approach" of the nation with its ease of doing business and that "today, Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability". (Image: PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that business leaders from countries such as the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Italy, and the UAE were playing a crucial role in making Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy. He further highlighted the efforts taken by the state government to make the investment process seamless and convenient for investors, through the establishment of a single-window portal called "Nivesh Mitra." This portal provides investors with a one-stop-shop solution for all their investment-related needs, streamlining the process and saving valuable time. (Image: PTI)

Modi also inaugurated two significant initiatives aimed at boosting investment in Uttar Pradesh. He launched the Global Trade Show, providing a platform for businesses to showcase their products and services to a global audience. Additionally, he launched Invest UP 2.0, a cutting-edge investment ecosystem designed to serve the needs of investors. (Image: PTI)

The summit was attended by prominent Indian billionaires, Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and N Chandrasekaran, who delivered their thoughts on the current state and future prospects of the Indian economy. The industry leaders expressed their belief that India is on a robust growth trajectory and is emerging as a leader in several sectors, positioning itself as a major player on the global stage. They emphasised that the goal of becoming a $25 trillion economy by the time India celebrates its 100th year of independence is achievable and that the country's prospects for growth and development are bright. (Image: PTI)

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani made a significant commitment to the state of Uttar Pradesh during the summit, promising to invest Rs 75,000 crore in the next four years through its retail, renewable, and Jio businesses. This investment is expected to create over 100,000 jobs in the state and will provide a major boost to the local economy. Ambani stated that Reliance Industries is fully committed to working with the Uttar Pradesh government with "jee jaan sey." (Image: PTI)

Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Birla Group also made a significant investment announcement during the summit, pledging a new Rs 25,000 crore investment across the group's existing businesses in Uttar Pradesh. Birla pointed out that investors were already taking notice of the positive changes taking place in the state, as evidenced by the influx of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in recent years. (Image: PTI)

Birla reported that in the three-year period ending September 2022, the state had attracted FDIs worth over $1.1 billion, surpassing the total amount attracted over the first two decades of the 21st century. This investment commitment by the Birla Group serves as a vote of confidence in the state's economy and its future prospects and reinforces the growing recognition of Uttar Pradesh as an attractive destination for investment. (Image: PTI)

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran also delivered remarks at the summit, announcing that the Tata Group would partner with Zurich Airport to build an integrated multi-modal air cargo hub at the new Noida International Airport in Jewar. He stated that the Tata Group is committed to supporting the development of Uttar Pradesh and that the air cargo hub will play a key role in this effort. (Image: PTI)

Chandrasekaran also mentioned that Air India has a comprehensive plan in place to connect every part of Uttar Pradesh with the rest of the country and potentially with important destinations around the world. (Image: PTI)

As stated by the Prime Minister's Office, the summit was organised with the goal of bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders to explore business opportunities and forge new partnerships. This included policymakers, industry leaders, academics, think tanks, and leaders from around the world. The summit aimed to provide a platform for open dialogue and collaboration, with the ultimate goal of promoting economic growth and development in Uttar Pradesh and beyond. (Image: PTI)

Sunil Vachani, the chairman of Dixon Technologies, made a significant announcement regarding the company's plans to expand its operations in the state. He announced that Dixon Technologies would be opening three new centres of excellence in Uttar Pradesh, focused on the manufacturing and design of electronic products. The centres will focus on consumer and telecom products, smartwatches, wearables, and hearables, and will include the single largest factory for manufacturing 1.2 million refrigerators per year in Greater Noida. (Image: PTI)