1 / 9 Rohit Sharma played his first match donning the Indian cricket team's jersey against Ireland on June 23, 2007. In the 15 years that he has played international cricket, Rohit has established himself as one of the best batters and has had the honours of leading the Indian cricket team to a number of wins. As he completes 15 years of top-flight cricket, let's take a look at his records that remain unbroken in limited-overs cricket. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 9 As the Indian captain Sharma holds the distinction of appearing in most T20Is. He has played 125 T20Is for India. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 9 With 3,313 runs and counting, he is the batter with the most career runs in T20Is. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 9 Rohit Sharma has hit most scores of fifty or more in international T20s. Rohit has registered 30 scores of fifty or more in T20Is and is joint first along with former Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 9 Rohit Sharma has hammered four tons in T20Is which is the most by any batsman. (Image: Reuters)



6 / 9 He scored five centuries in the 2019 World Cup. It is the most number of hundreds scored by a batsman in a single edition of a 50-over World Cup. Sharma in total has six World Cup hundreds which put him on par with Sachin Tendulkar and the duo have scored the most hundreds in the cricket's showpiece event. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 9 Rohit Sharma holds the record of the highest individual score by a batter in ODIs. Rohit smashed 264 in an ODI against Sri Lanka thereby claiming the record (Image: Reuters)



8 / 9 Rohit Sharma has the record for most runs from boundaries (fours and sixes) in an ODI inning. During his record-breaking innings of 264, Rohit Sharma hit 33 fours and nine sixes. His total runs from boundaries was 186. This is the most a player has scored in an ODI innings. (Image: Reuters)