1 / 7 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in India on April 21 for a two-day state visit. He will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be holding discussions on a series of issues including the free trade agreement. According to CNBC-TV18, the UK PM and Modi will sign commercial deals to the tune of one billion pounds. Export and investment deals are likely to be entered in a variety of areas including software and health. Johnson's visit will also focus on boosting collaboration with India, reducing trade barriers for UK businesses and creating more jobs. Check out some images from the UK PM's visit to India. (Image: AP)



2 / 7 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other government officials welcome Johnson upon his arrival at the airport, in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Image: AP)



3 / 7 The British PM spoke to the media on board his flight as was enroute to India for a two-day visit. (Image: AP)



4 / 7 Post his arrival, the British PM visited the Gandhi Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi, in Ahmedabad. (Image: AP)



5 / 7 He tried his hands on a spinning wheel at Gandhi Ashram. (Image: AP)



6 / 7 He halted at the Sabarmati river during his visit at the Sabarmati Ashram. (Image: AP)