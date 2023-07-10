Torrential rains cause havoc in north India; PM Modi takes stock of situation

SUMMARY The Punjab government ordered the closure of schools in the state till July 13 in view of the prevailing situation. Chandigarh also witnessed record rainfall during the past three days, and a few roads were filled with rainwater.

Torrential rains have caused havoc in north India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking with senior ministers and officials to take stock of the situation. Several rivers in north India are in spate, with many roads and residential areas submerged in knee-deep water. (PTI Photo)

The prime minister's office said that local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought relief from the PM CARES Fund for the rain-hit states. (PTI Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting to discuss waterlogging and rising water levels of the Yamuna River. The meteorological department has issued a "red" alert for "extremely heavy rain" on Monday in Himachal Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

In Himachal Pradesh, twenty people were rescued in the tourist town of Manali, but about 300 others remain stranded across the state. Rail operations on the Shimla-Kalka route have been suspended till Tuesday due to landslides, and educational institutions across the state have been ordered to remain shut. (PTI Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to people to avoid venturing out in heavy rains and remain vigilant. Rains battered many parts of Punjab and Haryana for the third consecutive day on Monday causing flooding at many places, as authorities scrambled to lead rescue operations to shift people to safer places. (Image: Twitter)

The Punjab government ordered the closure of schools in the state till July 13, given the prevailing situation. Chandigarh also witnessed record rainfall during the past three days, and a few roads were filled with rainwater. (PTI Photo)

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to people not to panic as heavy rains caused flooding at some places in the state. Mann later told reporters that all his ministers and MLAs as well as officials are on the ground and with people in this hour of crisis. (PTI Photo)

Mohali, Patiala, Rupnagar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Panchkula and Ambala are some of the worst-hit districts in the two states. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar cancelled all his pre-scheduled programmes for the day and summoned an emergency meeting of senior officials of various departments. (PTI Photo)

At some places in Punjab and Haryana, authorities launched rescue operations evacuating people and shifting them to safer places because of floodwaters entering residential areas. Army's assistance was sought by the Patiala district administration after water overflowed from Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal following a breach. (PTI Photo)

Fields were inundated in many places causing crop damage. NDRF and SDRF teams were also deployed at some places. In Patiala, floodwaters breached a private hospital necessitating rescue and relocation of patients. Additionally, approximately 800 students from a private university were successfully rescued with Army assistance. (PTI Photo)

In Haryana's Ambala, authorities sounded a high alert following the overflow of rivers and canals, seeking Army and NDRF assistance. All rivers including Markanda, Tangri and Ghaggar crossed the danger mark. A bus overturned due to water flow on Ambala-Yamuna Nagar road but all passengers were safely evacuated by police. (PTI Photo)

Narwana canal touched the danger mark while the Tangri River flowed above the danger mark along the Haryana-Punjab border. Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij visited the Tangri River area along with the officers of the irrigation department. Flood control rooms have been set up in Punjab and Haryana to help the people. (PTI Photo)