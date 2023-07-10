Torrential rains cause havoc in north India; PM Modi takes stock of situation

SUMMARY The Punjab government ordered the closure of schools in the state till July 13 in view of the prevailing situation. Chandigarh also witnessed record rainfall during the past three days, and a few roads were filled with rainwater.

1 / 12

Torrential rains have caused havoc in north India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking with senior ministers and officials to take stock of the situation. Several rivers in north India are in spate, with many roads and residential areas submerged in knee-deep water. (PTI Photo)

2 / 12

The prime minister's office said that local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought relief from the PM CARES Fund for the rain-hit states. (PTI Photo)