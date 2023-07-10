CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsindia NewsTorrential rains cause havoc in north India; PM Modi takes stock of situation

Torrential rains cause havoc in north India; PM Modi takes stock of situation

Torrential rains cause havoc in north India; PM Modi takes stock of situation
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Jul 10, 2023 3:46:14 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

The Punjab government ordered the closure of schools in the state till July 13 in view of the prevailing situation. Chandigarh also witnessed record rainfall during the past three days, and a few roads were filled with rainwater.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 12
Show More
Show More

Torrential rains have caused havoc in north India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking with senior ministers and officials to take stock of the situation. Several rivers in north India are in spate, with many roads and residential areas submerged in knee-deep water. (PTI Photo)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 12
Show More
Show More

The prime minister's office said that local administrations, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has sought relief from the PM CARES Fund for the rain-hit states. (PTI Photo)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 12
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X