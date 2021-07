India

Tokyo Olympics: Key Indian events you should not miss on July 28

Updated : July 28, 2021 07:51 AM IST

From boxers to shuttlers, here's a look at Indians who will compete for a win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan on July 28.

CNBCTV18.com

Over a billion Indians are pinning their hopes on Olympic medal wins on the shoulders of top sportspersons from the country participating in the 2020 Tokyo Games. (AP Photo)

Hockey: Women's Pool A match against Britain at 6.30 AM (Image: Reuters)

Badminton: 1) Women's singles match (PV Sindhu) at 7.30 AM. 2) Men's singles match (Sai Praneeth) at 2.30 PM. (Image: Reuters)

Archery: Men's and Women's individual round of 64 matches (Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jhadav & Deepika Kumari) at 7.30 AM onwards. (AP Photo)

Rowing: Men's double sculls semi-finals from 8 AM onwards.

Boxing: Women's Middleweight Round of 16 (Pooja Rani) at 2.30 PM. (PTI Photo)

Published : July 28, 2021 07:51 AM IST