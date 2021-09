1 / 11 As per the 'Crime in India 2020' report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) , the rate of crimes against women in India is 56.5 per one lakh population. Let us take a look at states & UTs with the highest crime rate against women. (Image: WikimediaCommons)









2 / 11 No 10 | State: Madhya Pradesh | Crimes per one lakh population: 63.3 (Image : PTI )









3 / 11 No 9 | State: Andhra Pradesh | Crimes per one lakh population: 65 (Image: Reuters)









4 / 11 No 8 | UT: Andaman & Nicobar | Crimes per one lakh population: 76.1 (Image: AP)









5 / 11 No 7 | State: West Bengal | Crimes per one lakh population: 76.2 (Image: AP)









6 / 11 No 6 | State: Rajasthan | Crimes per one lakh population: 90.5 (Image: AP)









7 / 11 No 5 | State: Haryana | Crimes per one lakh population: 94.7 (Image: AP)









8 / 11 No 4 | State: Telangana | Crimes per one lakh population: 95.4 (Image: AP)









9 / 11 No 3 | State: Delhi | Crimes per one lakh population: 106.4 (Image: ANI)









10 / 11 No 2 | State: Odisha | Crimes per one lakh population: 112.9 (Image: Reuters)