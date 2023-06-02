Tamil Nadu weavers present saree made from ‘poppy fiber’ to Thai Princess

SUMMARY The 7th International Natural Fibre Symposium and Exhibition is being held in the Southeast Asian country of Thailand. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of the country's princess. As a tribute to her, a magnificent khas khas (poppy seeds) saree was meticulously woven over the course of three days by a team of three talented artisans.

Anakaputhur natural fiber weavers, known for their historic production of natural fiber garments and export to London and the USA, have once again grabbed the limelight. This time, they have woven a "Vettiver saree" (Khas khas) for the Thailand Princess.

The 7th International Natural Fibre Symposium and Exhibition is being held in the Southeast Asian country of Thailand. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of the country's princess. As a tribute to her, a magnificent khas khas (poppy seeds) saree was meticulously woven over the course of three days by a team of three talented artisans. This exquisite garment is crafted using the fibers and oil extracted from the khas khas roots. The skilled weavers from Anakaputhur have garnered praise and honour as they presented this remarkable saree, dipped in khas khas oil, as a cherished gift to the Thai princess.