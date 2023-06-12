Taj Mahal in Tamil Nadu: Son builds Rs 5 crore replica in memory of mother

SUMMARY The son, Amrudheen Sheik Dawood, wanted to honour his mother, Jailani Bheevi, who raised him and his four sisters single-handedly after his father’s death.

In a touching tribute to his mother, who passed away in 2020, a son in Tamil Nadu has built a stunning replica of the Taj Mahal as a memorial for her.

The son, Amrudheen Sheik Dawood, wanted to honour his mother, Jailani Bheevi, who raised him and his four sisters single-handedly after his father’s death.

The mother worked hard to run a hardware shop and educate her children. She also gave them advice on everything. (Representative image - Source: Shutterstock)

The son hired an architect from Trichy and asked him to design a building that looked like the Taj Mahal, using white marble from Rajasthan.

The memorial, which cost Rs 5 crore, is spread over 5 acres and has a water tank in front of it. It also has a Madharasa for young kids.

The memorial has a portrait and a tomb of the mother inside it. People from all castes and religions are welcome to visit it. Muslims can pray at the memorial five times a day.

The son also cooks biryani for 1,000 people on every new moon day and distributes it to the poor and needy.

The son did not want to talk to the media about his gesture, but his relatives said that it was his small tribute to his mother who loved them with everything she had.

The memorial is located in the Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu, which is also the birthplace of the parents.

The memorial is inspired by the Taj Mahal in Agra, which was built by Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. It is considered a symbol of love and a world heritage site. (Image source: Shutterstock)