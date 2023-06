SUMMARY The son, Amrudheen Sheik Dawood, wanted to honour his mother, Jailani Bheevi, who raised him and his four sisters single-handedly after his father’s death.

In a touching tribute to his mother, who passed away in 2020, a son in Tamil Nadu has built a stunning replica of the Taj Mahal as a memorial for her.

The son, Amrudheen Sheik Dawood, wanted to honour his mother, Jailani Bheevi, who raised him and his four sisters single-handedly after his father’s death.