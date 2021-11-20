Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore is India’s cleanest city, Surat ranks No. 2; check top 10 cities here



1 / 11 Around 4,320 cities participated in the 6th edition of the Swachh Survekshan, the annual survey conducted by the Centre on cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the awards to respective cities at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on November 20. Here’s a look at top 10 cleanest cities in India (Image credit: Reuters)



2 / 11 No. 10 Ahmedabad | The Gujarat city lost its fifth spot and secured the 10th position in Swachh Survekshan 2021 survey, among cities with more than 10 lakh people. In 2019, the city had come in 6th. (Image credit: AP)



3 / 11 No. 9 Visakhapatnam | Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam retained its position as the 9th cleanest city in the country. (Image credit: Reuters)



4 / 11 No. 8 Vadodara | The Banyan city clinched the 8th position in this year’s survey, up from number 10 last year. (Image credit: AP)



5 / 11 No. 7 Bhopal | The Madhya Pradesh city retained its position at number seven and was also awarded as the ‘Best Self Sustainable State Capital’.



6 / 11 No. 6 Raipur | The capital city of Chhattisgarh ranked 6th in the survey that got responses from more than five crore citizens. Chhattisgarh was declared the cleanest state. (Image credit: Reuters)



7 / 11 No. 5 Pune | The Maharashtra city jumped 10 spots to rank 5th cleanest city. It got a score of 4900.94 in the survey. (Image credit: Niral Sharma)



8 / 11 No. 4 Navi Mumbai | It is the only city from Maharashtra to receive the 'water plus city' tag in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Calling it a matter of pride and joy, civic chief Abhijit Bangar said the entire credit for the award goes to the citizens of Navi Mumbai. (Image credit: Reuters)



9 / 11 No. 3 Vijayawada | This Andhra Pradesh city has added 150 CNG vehicles to its fleet to collect garbage daily in a push to reduce carbon emissions. The city, which is making tiles from concrete waste, received a 5-star rating in Swachh Survekshan 2021. (Image credit: Vijayawada Railway Division)



10 / 11 No. Surat | Gujarat's Surat, also with a population above 10 lakh, turned out to be the 2nd cleanest city in India. It has collected and treated 962 MLD average sewage in the year and is using waste from temples and other places of worship to develop compost. Surat scored 5559.21 points. (Image credit: Twitter)