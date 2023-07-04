Supreme Court unveils high-tech makeover: LED video walls, free WiFi for courtrooms

SUMMARY The Supreme Court of India has undergone a remarkable digital transformation, debuting its technologically advanced courtrooms on Monday, July 3. These revamped courtrooms, equipped with cutting-edge features and energy-efficient solutions, have revolutionised the overall functioning of the judiciary.

With a vision to optimise technology in the justice delivery system, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has spearheaded this initiative. "As the SC reopens on Monday following the summer vacation, courtrooms 1 to 3 will witness the integration of advanced features, creating a technologically advanced environment," stated a senior Supreme Court official to the Times of India.

This marks the third digitisation project undertaken by the Supreme Court in 2023. The newly redesigned courtrooms embody a modern aesthetic, incorporating technology to minimise reliance on traditional paper-based processes. In fact, books and paper documents have been completely eliminated from the courtrooms to maximise space utilisation.

Technological additions include state-of-the-art Digital Video Conferencing (VC) System. The three courtrooms will include the installation of an advanced video conferencing system. This cutting-edge system will enable seamless remote participation in courtroom proceedings through virtual meetings, enhancing accessibility and connectivity.

The courtroom will also include cable cubbies equipped with USB, HDMI ports, LAN connections, C&A ports for device charging, and power sockets integrated into the courtrooms.

The Supreme Court has launched a comprehensive Wi-Fi facility in a move to cater to the connectivity needs of advocates, litigants, journalists, and others. This facility not only extends to the courtrooms but also covers the bar rooms and court passages, according to Chief Justice Chandrachud.

It is worth mentioning that the e-courts project, which received an allocation of Rs 7,000 crore during the Union Budget Session 2023, has played a vital role in these transformative advancements.