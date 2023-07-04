CNBC TV18
Supreme Court unveils high-tech makeover: LED video walls, free WiFi for courtrooms

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023

SUMMARY

The Supreme Court of India has undergone a remarkable digital transformation, debuting its technologically advanced courtrooms on Monday, July 3. These revamped courtrooms, equipped with cutting-edge features and energy-efficient solutions, have revolutionised the overall functioning of the judiciary.

With a vision to optimise technology in the justice delivery system, Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud has spearheaded this initiative. "As the SC reopens on Monday following the summer vacation, courtrooms 1 to 3 will witness the integration of advanced features, creating a technologically advanced environment," stated a senior Supreme Court official to the Times of India.

This marks the third digitisation project undertaken by the Supreme Court in 2023. The newly redesigned courtrooms embody a modern aesthetic, incorporating technology to minimise reliance on traditional paper-based processes. In fact, books and paper documents have been completely eliminated from the courtrooms to maximise space utilisation.

