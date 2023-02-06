English
Five Supreme Court Judges sworn in by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud

The five recently appointed Supreme Court judges were sworn in by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on February 6, 2023 at the court's auditorium in its new building complex. The top court will now have 32 out of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges.

The Centre had cleared the names of the five judges for the Supreme Court and a formal notification regarding the same was released on Saturday. Their appointments come amidst strong observations by a Supreme Court bench questioning the delay on part of the government in appointing and transferring judges based on the recommendations of the SC Collegium. Here’s a look at the five new Supreme Court judges. (Image: PTI)

On a special invitation of President Droupadi Murmu, CJI Chandrachud and other judges of the Supreme Court, on Sunday visited the "Amrit Udyan" of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.  (Image: PTI)

Justice Pankaj Mithal | A 1982 commerce graduate from Allahabad University, Justice Mithal completed his LLB in 1985 from Meerut College. Justice Mithal, whose parent cadre is the Allahabad High Court, served as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court since October last year before being elevated to the Supreme Court. (Image: PTI)

Justice Sanjay Karol | An alumnus of the prestigious St. Edward School of Shimla, Justice Sanjay Karol is the second senior-most judge to take oath today. He earlier served as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court and was appointed as the Chief Justice of Patna High Court on November 11, 2019, by former President Ram Nath Kovind. (Image: PTI)

Justice PV Sanjay Kumar | Justice PV Sanjay Kumar pursued law at Delhi University in 1988 and enrolled in the Bar Council the same year. He was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on February 14, 2021. (Image: PTI)

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah | Justice Amanullah did his law degree from Patna Law College and enrolled as an advocate in 1991. He was elevated as a judge in Patna High Court in 2011 and also briefly served in the Andhra Pradesh High Court for a period of six months. (Image: PTI)

Justice Manoj Misra | Justice Manoj Mishra began his career in law in 1988. Practising for over 23 years in civil, revenue, criminal and constitutional cases, he was elevated as an Additional Judge at the Allahabad High Court in 2011. In 2013, he took oath as a permanent judge of the court. (Image: PTI)

