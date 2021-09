According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on 'Crime in India 2020', a total of 66,01,285 cognisable crimes comprising 42,54,356 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 23,46,929 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2020. Take a look at states and UTs with the highest crime rate (crimes per one lakh population).