In Pics: PM Narendra Modi to dedicate Smritivan in Bhuj as tribute to Kutch’s resilience

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28 will dedicate the Smritivan museum in Bhuj as a tribute to the people who lost their lives during the earthquake in Kutch on 26 January 2001.

The Smritivan Memorial Project is spread across 470 acres and is built atop Bhujiyo Dungar at Bhuj, Kutch. The museum has 8 distinct blocks with each block providing specific attractions to the visitors, based on its name. (Image: Government of India)

The museum will showcase the journey of Bhuj post the 2001 earthquake in the form of a presentation in addition to providing a glimpse of the rich Harappan civilisation, the science of seismology, heritage, culture and art of Gujarat, and real-time emergency situations through a control room. (Image: Government of India)

50 audio visual models, hologram, interactive projection and virtual reality have been used to provide a world-class experience to the visitors. State of the art simulator theatre with shake floor, all around projection supported with automated lighting and surround sound experience will also enable visitors to relive the scenes from the 2001 earthquake. (Image: Government of India)

The walls and floor of the museum have been constructed with the local stone of Kutch which will strengthen with wear and tear and also increase the overall grandeur and elegance of the museum. (Image: Government of India)

Similar to global museums dedicated to earthquake in Japan and South Africa, the museum at Bhuj is expected to become a centre of attraction not only for the people of India but the world. The Phase I of the project in 170 acres of land is being developed at the moment. (Image: Government of India)

Phase one comprises of 50 check-cams, sun-point, pathways with an overall length of 8 km, internal Roads of 1.2 km length, restoration of an over 300 year old fort wall, 1 MW Solar Power Plant, parking suitable for 3000 visitors, earthquake museum in 11,500 square meters. Name plates of 12,932 victims who lost their lives during the earthquake have also been installed on the wall. (Image: Government of India)