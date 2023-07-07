CNBC TV18
Ground report: Sky rocketing vegetable prices forcing Mumbai's consumers to cut down purchases
By Shilpa Ranipeta  Jul 7, 2023

At the wholesale APMC vegetable market in Vashi on the outskirts of Mumbai, people are unhappy. While traders are grappling with lower supply, retailers and consumers are having to shell out a lot more for vegetables than they had to even a couple of weeks ago, and for many vegetables, the quality isn’t up to the mark either.

Vashi’s APMC vegetable market is not as busy as it usually is on a weekday morning. With produce of many vegetables going to waste due to heavy monsoons recently, the market has been receiving lesser supply than usual. Prakash Shete, a wholesale Vegetable Trader at the market says that while 600-650 trucks usually come to the market, only 400-500 have been coming in.

The result? Prices of vegetables have shot up. Tomatoes have been the worst hit. While wholesale prices were as low as Rs 200-300 per 10 kilogramme of tomatoes a few weeks ago, they have now shot up to Rs 1000-1200 for the same quantity. This means, while tomatoes here cost Rs 100-120 per kilogramme, it is at least 30-40 percent higher in retail markets across the city.

