Shiv Nadar to Gautam Adani: India's most generous on EdelGive Hurun Philanthropy List 2022

SUMMARY Hurun India and EdelGive released their EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 on Thursday, recognizing India's most generous personalities. This is the ninth annual rating of the country's most charitable citizens. Donations were assessed based on the value of their cash or cash equivalents from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The list includes individuals who coughed up Rs 5 crore or more during the review period.

10. AM Naik | AM Naik, group executive chairman of Larsen & Toubro, is tenth on the list, with a donation of 142 crore Indian rupees in FY22. According to the report, Naik, 80, is also the country's most generous professional manager. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

9. Nandan Nilekani | With a donation of Rs 159 crore, Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys, is ranked ninth on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

8. Anil Agarwal and family | Anil Agarwal and his family are ranked seventh on the list, having donated Rs 165 crore. Agarwal boosted his contribution by 27 percent over the previous year. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

7. Gautam Adani and family | Gautam Adani, India's richest billionaire, ranked seventh on the EdelGive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022 with a donation of Rs 190 crore. (Image: Reuters)

5. Susmita, Subroto Bagchi and Radha, NS Parthasarathy | The fifth position was a tie between Susmita, Subroto Bagchi and Radha, NS Parthasarathy, as both duos contended for the same spot on the list by making a combined contribution of Rs 425 crore to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). (Image: Twitter)

4. Kumar Mangalam Birla and family | Kumar Mangalam Birla and family are fourth on the list, having donated Rs 242 crore. According to the report's findings, the family has made an individual contribution of almost Rs 75 crore. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Mukesh Ambani and family | The list, which was meticulously selected by cross-referencing the findings with media sources and charitable organisations, revealed that Indian billionaire and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani was worthy of the third spot with an annual donation of Rs 411 crore. (Image: AP)

2. Azim Premji and family | Wipro's Azim Premji, 77, fell to second place with an annual donation of Rs 484 crore after reigning at the top position for the previous two years. (Image: Reuters)

1. Shiv Nadar and family | HCL founder Shiv Nadar topped the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2022, becoming India's 'most generous individual' with an annual donation of Rs 1,161 crore in FY22. According to the report, Nadar, 77, has reclaimed the title of the top spot with a daily donation of Rs 3 crore. (Image: Reuters)