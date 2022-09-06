In Photos | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's 4 day visit to India

SUMMARY Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Tuesday for a four-day State visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed her on the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan, where she was greeted by a tri-services guard of honour. Interacting with reporters at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Hasina said her talks with Modi would focus on improving the condition of the people in their respective countries, poverty alleviation and economic development. She said, “our main aim is to develop the economy and fulfill the basic needs of our people. With friendship, you can solve any problem. So we always do that”.

She also offered floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi. Sheikh Hasina paid her respects by laying a wreath at the altar of Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi (memorial) in Delhi's Rajghat. (Image: PTI)

Bangladesh PM inspects a guard of honour during her ceremonial greeting at India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace's forecourt in New Delhi on September 6. (Image: PTI)

Hasina shakes hands with Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at a ceremonial reception at India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi on September 6. (Image: PTI)

On Monday, Hasina paid a visit to the famed Dargah Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah in the national capital and offered prayers. The nearly 700-year-old Dargah is the heart of Sufi tradition in India. She is scheduled to travel to Ajmersharif on Thursday. (Image: PTI)

The Bangladesh PM also met with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi. Murmu added that bilateral connections between India and Bangladesh have expanded significantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasina. Murmu remarked that India-Bangladesh ties have always been characterised by a spirit of collaboration and mutual trust. (Image: PTI)

As part of her visit, on Tuesday, India and Bangladesh inked a water-sharing deal as well as six other agreements, including ones on space technology and scientific collaboration, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. According to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the agreement would help southern parts of Assam state in India and the Sylhet district in Bangladesh. (Image: PTI)

Despite the fact that a much-anticipated deal on another river remained stalled, Hasina did announce the Mujib Scholarship for the direct descendants of Indian troops slain or severely injured in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. She stated that the awards would be presented on Wednesday. The award is named after Hasina's father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. (Image: PTI)

During Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's current visit to New Delhi, two Memorandums of Understanding were signed. One MOU between the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), Government of India and the Ministry of Railways, Government of Bangladesh on training Bangladesh Railway personnel in India envisions a framework of cooperation and facilitating training at Indian Railways institutes to Bangladesh Railway. Seminars, workshops, classroom and field trainings will all be held. (Image: PTI)

The other MoU is about "collaboration in IT systems such as FOIS and other IT applications for Bangladesh Railway." This will include information technology solutions for all aspects of the Bangladesh Railway, such as computerization of passenger ticketing, freight operation and control office, train inquiry system, digitisation of asset management, human resource and finance infrastructure. (Image: PTI)