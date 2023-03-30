Rising India Summit Day-2: From Rajnath Singh to Khushbu and other stalwarts speak their mind

SUMMARY

1 / 6

Day two of News18 Network's summit has commenced with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh giving the opening address. Singh was welcomed by MD and Group Editor-in-Chief Network 18 Rahul Joshi. Other stalwarts who are attending the Summit include National Commission for Women member Khushboo Sundar, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Let's take a look at what the key guests said at the 2023 Rising India Summit. (Image: News18)

2 / 6

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the 2023 News18 Network's Rising India Summit said, "Apna Time Aagaya", as he shared India's Journey from 'Fragile 5 to Fab 5'. Drawing a parallel between Network18's Rising India theme and the country's fast-paced growth, Singh on Thursday day two of the meg event, "It's been a long time since we are saying ‘apna time aayega’, ‘apna time aayega’. But, today I want to say this in front of everyone that ‘apna time agaya’. This is Rising India," said Rajnath Singh at Rising India Summit 2023. Delivering the opening address, Singh said that the country's economy was growing and that it is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. (Image: News18)

3 / 6

Khushbu Sundar: Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar on Thursday opened up about the alleged sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of her father when she was eight, saying she was threatened that her mother would be made to suffer if she spoke up. Speaking on day two of News18 Network's Rising India Summit on Thursday, Sundar, BJP leader and National Commission for Women (NCW) member, said the abuse stopped only when she started revolting against her father at the age of 15. “It stopped when I started revolting against my father at the age of 15. I am 52 today. All these years, it has been in me. Trust me, anybody who’s been through sexual abuse… it remains very heavy in you. I feel so light, so comfortable that it’s finally out. You don’t feel that you are carrying a burden with you,” she said. (Image: News18)

4 / 6

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who attended the News18 Rising India Summit in New Delhi on Thursday, during a session revealed that initially when she decided to become an actress, her family did not support her. When asked about her growing up years when the concept of ‘One India, One Cinema’ was non-existent, Mrunal Thakur expressed her gratitude towards her family. She said, "I want to thank my family. Because initially I didn't have their support since they were scared of what was going to happen, they had reservations about the entertainment industry, whether I'll get good roles or not. But to begin with, when I started my career with television, I felt a sense of familiarity and belongingness. And then I made my debut in Marathi cinema." (Image: News18)

5 / 6

Hardeep Singh Puri: Wishing people on the occasion of Ram Navami, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Next year Ram Navami celebrations will be at the Ram temple in Ayodhya." He added that recognizing real heroes is an initiative with essence of promoting thought leadership at its core. It focusses on acquainting the country with critical conversations, innovations and what the future holds for us.(Image: News18)

6 / 6

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor LG Manoj Sinha: Speaking at theNews18 Rising India Summit, LG Manoj Sinha said that the Tiranga was flying high in J&K Today.“Tricolour is flying high in Kashmir today and it will fly till eternity… Moles in the system have been around for a long time. It is a continuous process of identifying them…There is better coordination between special forces. Top commanders of every terrorist organisation have been neutralised. Now 'Bandh' calls that came from the neighbours are failing," Sinha said while addressing the Summit. "There has been a massive change in Jammu and Kashmir. People are also experiencing change. Jammu and Kashmir have seen an unprecedented rise in tourism. Kashmir is a top performer in many areas," added the Jammu and Kashmir LG. (Image: News18)