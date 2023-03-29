Rising India Summit 2023 Day 1: Honouring real heroes — A look at who attended the grand ceremony

SUMMARY From Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari to Piyush Goyal and other top officials attended the third edition of the 2023 Rising India Summit on Day 1, which is being held to felicitated real heroes. Here's a look at who said what at the mega event.

News18 Network's Rising India Summit and Poonawalla Fincorp are celebrating the Unstoppable Spirit of India and is Honouring real-life heroes. The two-day thought-leadership conclave commemorates and promotes India's ascent to global prominence. The event is being held to honour and felicitate 20 ordinary Indian citizens as "Real Heroes" who have made an impact at the grassroot level through their social and community-led ideas. The Summit will be graced by eminent personalities and policymakers like Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and many prominent personalities. The third edition of the two-day conclave is being held in New Delhi at the Taj Palace on March 29th and 30th March. Here's a look at who said what at the event. (Image: News18)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Speaking to MD and Group Editor-in-Chief of NW18 Rahul Joshi at the third edition of the News18 Rising India Conclave on March 29, Shah said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should not use such words for freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar ‘Veer’ Savarkar”. He revealed that the CBI “was putting pressure” on him to “frame” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fake encounter case during the Congress government. He added that despite this, the BJP never raised a hue and cry. His reply came when asked about Opposition’s charge that Centre is “misusing” central agencies to target them. “In the past 9 years, India has proved itself in multi-faceted sectors on a global platform. If development is visible in India, it happened in the past 10 years only. India has performed outstandingly in many fields,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Image: News18)

S Jaishankar: The External Affairs Minister said that there is unfinished work on the LAC, as he struck an optimistic note about India's relations with China which have been strained since the Galwan clash of 2020. Speaking at the Rising India Summit, Jaishankar said to understand the relationship, one must understand the nature of the problem between the two countries. (Image: News18)

Dharmendra Pradhan: Speaking at the Rising India Summit, Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan said that there is no dispute over the National Education Policy (NEP), but four or five states have political differences on it, said Dharmendra Pradhan, minister for education and skill development and entrepreneurship, on Wednesday. Speaking at Network18’s Rising India 2023 Summit, he also added that he never said history would be corrected through NEP. “None of the states is opposing NEP implementation in letter and spirit. Then there is the issue of Hindi. Narendra Modi is probably the first prime minister in independent India to say that all Indian languages are national languages,” he said. (Image: News18)

Nitin Gadkari: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said, "People should study Sarvarakar before commenting on him. “People should study Sarvarakar first before commenting on him…we among ourselves might have differences with Savarkar’s ideology but he has sacrificed,” said Gadkari. (Image: News18)

Abhay Bhutada: The Managing Director of Poonawalla Fincorp, sharing his thoughts on the initiative said, "At Poonawalla Fincorp, we are delighted to partner with Network18 for the Rising India Summit 2023, a platform that celebrates the extraordinary achievements of ordinary people who are driving India’s growth story forward." (Image: News18)

NITI Aayog CEO and DoT Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam: He talked about what government is doing to facilitate private investments in R&D. "Data Protection Act is in final consideration… May be passed in Monsoon Session… It is a forward-looking act,” said the NITI Aayog CEO. India is playing the role of disruptor in digital public infrastructure, he added. (Image: News18)

Piyush Goyal: The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called EAM Jaishankar a "rockstar". 'You're A Rockstar, Boss', Goyal told Jaishankar at the Rising India Summit . Greeting each other with smiles, Goyal said, “…You are a Rockstar, boss. Hum aapko follow karenge (we will follow you).” Amid global recession fears, Goyal said the Indian economy was in safe hands under PM Modi's leadership. "When the world is reeling under 'fear psychosis' of job cuts and crashing economies, Piyush Goyal, at CNN-News18 Rising India Summit 2023 on Wednesday, said India is a “safe” place to invest, and the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi need not worry. (Image: News18)

Guneet Monga: The executive producer of the 2023 Oscar Award-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers said, "I celebrate rejection. We have to keep working hard, there is no other way to go about it. Storytelling is my passion, I don't feel like it is work. We are definitely in a new era post COVID. She also spoke about celebrating rejection, her passion for storytelling. (Image: News18)

Aman Gupta: The co-founder and CMO of boAt Aman Gupta talked about what makes an Indian Brand attractive. (Image: News18)