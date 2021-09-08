Richest women in India: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in No 1, here's the top-10 list

Here is a look at the richest women in India, as per the Hurun Global Rich List.
India is quickly growing its rank of billionaires. India is now the country with the third most number of billionaires, at 177. Out of this number, 40 individuals were added to the list of billionaires in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2021. An increasing portion of these ultra-rich individuals is women entrepreneurs from India who are staking their fair share of the spoils. (Image: Shutterstock) (Image: Reuters)
No. 10 | Kalpana Apurva Parekh | Wealth: $1 billion | Source: Pidilite Industries (Image: Pidilite)
No. 9 | Renu Munjal | Wealth: $1.1 billion | Source: Hero FinCorp (Image: BML Munjal University)
No. 8 | Anu Aga | Wealth: $1.1 billion | Source: Thermax (Image: Thermax)
No. 7 | Kavita Yadupati Singhania | Wealth: $1.4 billion | Source: J K Cement (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
No 6 | G Anuradha | Wealth: $1.5 billion | Source: Dr Reddy’s Laboratory (Representative image: Dr Reddy’s Laboratory)
No. 5 | Radha Vembu |Wealth:$1.7 billion | Source: Zoho Corporation
No. 4 | Leena Gandhi Tiwari | Wealth: $2.1 billion | Source: USV
No. 3 | Manju Deshbandhu Gupta | Wealth: $3.3 billion | Source: Lupin
No. 2 | Smita V Crishna | Wealth: $4.7 billion | Source: Godrej
No. 1 | Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw | Wealth: $4.8 billion | Source: Biocon (Image: IANS)