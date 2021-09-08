Richest women in India: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in No 1, here's the top-10 list



India is quickly growing its rank of billionaires. India is now the country with the third most number of billionaires, at 177. Out of this number, 40 individuals were added to the list of billionaires in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2021. An increasing portion of these ultra-rich individuals is women entrepreneurs from India who are staking their fair share of the spoils. (Image: Shutterstock) (Image: Reuters)