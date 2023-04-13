Richest and poorest chief ministers in India: Check who takes top spot

SUMMARY According to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an NGO that is tasked with bringing democratic reforms in India through political and electoral advocacy, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is the poorest in India, with movable and immovable properties worth under Rs 1 crore.

1 / 9

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest CM in India with movable and immovable assets worth Rs 510 crore, while Bharat Rashtra Samithi President and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao claimed the top spot in the list of CMs with the highest declared liabilities. However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee emerged as the poorest CM in the country, according to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), an NGO that is tasked with bringing democratic reforms in India through political and electoral advocacy. (Image: PTI)

2 / 9

The report analysed election affidavits filed by all chief ministers across the country. Jagan Reddy's wealth is more than the cumulative assets of all CMs combined. Let's take a look at the top 5 richest and poorest CMs in India. Mamata Banerjee’s net assets stand at just Rs 15 lakh and she has zero immovable assets and is the only CM in India with assets under Rs 1 crore. (Image: PTI)

3 / 9

The second richest chief minister in India is Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. His total movable and immovable assets are worth Rs 163 crore. (Image: Twitter)

4 / 9

At number three is Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik who owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 63.87 crores. (Image: PTI)

5 / 9

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio takes the fourth spot withe assests worth Rs 46 crore.

The second richest chief minister in India is Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. His total movable and immovable assets are worth Rs 163 crore. (Image: PTI)

6 / 9

At fifth spot is Puducherry CM N Rangasamy with movable and immovable assets worth Rs 38 crore.

7 / 9

After KCR, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai comes second with Rs 4.9 crore liabilities against Rs 8.92 crore worth of assets and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has Rs 3.75 crore liabilities against declared assets worth Rs 11.6 crore

8 / 9

Meanwhile, the second poorest CM in the country, according to the ADR report is Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan. His total assets are worth Rs 1 crore..

9 / 9

The third poorest CM of India is Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar, who has total assets worth around Rs 1 crore.