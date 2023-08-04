Restored order but persistent fear: A personal journey through Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

SUMMARY Recent violence in Haryana has left areas like Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram dealing with the aftermath, including a strong security presence, burnt properties, and damaged infrastructure, while fear persists among residents and the need for further investigation and administration response remains a concern.

Reduced Traffic: On the national highway-48 from Delhi to Gurugram, there was lesser than usual traffic for a working weekday. The density of people and vehicles on the road kept on reducing, as we turned towards Sohna from Gurugram’s Rajiv Chowk. The usually-bustling Sohna highway was replete with vehicles zooming past at the speed limit of 100 km/hour. (Image PTI)

RAF Deployment: As soon as we descended from the flyovers and entered the outskirts of Sohna, a contingent of Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed on the highway stood out within a desolate market square. Armoured vehicles and paramilitary troops stood guard near the closed market, with burnt kiosks, shops and vehicles dotting the landscape. (Image PTI)

Curfew Impact: As we moved further towards Nuh, the internet stopped working, and the impact of the curfew on the street became more visible. The next sight on our route was a group of cops stationed near a barricade on the road to Nuh. They asked us where we were heading, and a few of those cops hitched a ride with us to Nuh.

Nuh’s Main Market: Our next stop was Nuh’s main market, which presented a scene filled with cops, paramilitary forces, and media persons. The backdrop was formed by closed shops and barricades, underscoring the aftermath of the recent unrest. Peeping eyes from windows and glances from a few frantic passersby greeted us as we travelled deeper into the curfew-stricken town.

Local Market: With a few hours of relaxation from the curfew in effect, we headed towards a local market where a few shops had opened their doors. Local shopkeeper Navin Goyal narrated that the arson had begun at 2:30 PM on July 31 (Monday) when mobs started attacking and looting many shops. Shopkeepers hurriedly ran for their lives.

Mob Rampage: Vimlesh expressed concern over the mob’s rampage, revealing how they scaled walls and broke into houses at multiple locations. The residents of the town live in fear, worried that the mobsters may re-emerge from the Aravali hills at any moment. Sleepless nights have become a common occurrence as the sense of insecurity lingers in the aftermath of the violence. (Image PTI)

Temple Attack: The temple’s gate still bore the marks of pelted stones, with impaled plastic sheets on its exterior. The temple’s priest, Lalchand, revealed his injuries from the stone pelting and said that he would’ve not survived had he not been rescued by the colony’s residents in time.

Administration Criticism: Expressing disappointment in the administration’s failure to ensure his safety, Lalchand criticized the curfew situation, suggesting that people are left to fend for themselves. Lalchand called on the government to provide citizens with weapons for self-defence, aiming to instil a sense of security. (Image PTI)

Shopkeeper’s Account: His feeling of insecurity was echoed by nearby shopkeeper Gulshan Jain, whose shop and house narrowly escaped a break-in attempt by a violent mob. While the incident was captured on CCTV, the mobsters destroyed the cameras before fleeing with them. The seller of utensils and electronics, Gulshan Jain sharply criticised the administration for their lackluster response. (Image PTI)

Nalhar Mahadev Temple: Continuing our journey through the city, we arrived at the ancient Nalhar Mahadev temple, nestled in the serene foothills of the Aravalis. The temple authorities shared that the annual Shobha yatra had to be cancelled due to violence that erupted in Nuh town. Consequently, the temple has transformed into a fortress, with a visible presence of central forces and state police stationed all around. (Image PTI)

Situation Under Control: Speaking with CNBC-TV18, the temple’s priest, Deepak Sharma, conveyed that the local administration has successfully brought the situation under control. He assured that everything is now back to normal, with devotees returning to the temple as usual. (Image PTI)

Police Station Attack: As we departed the town, remnants of burnt vehicles outside the Nuh cyber crime police station were visible from the highway. On July 31, a bus rammed into the parapet wall of a police station resulting in several vehicles parked outside being set on fire. The police officials stated that the case is currently under investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. (Image PTI)

Life as Usual: Moving towards New Gurugram, life appeared to be continuing as usual. Rishabh Kalia, a city resident, revealed that his office colleagues had informed him about violence in the Sohna and Badshahpur areas, but the main city seemed unaffected. Another resident, Sitaram Sharma, conveyed that there was no sense of fear psychosis in the city, and everyone was going about their regular activities. (Image PTI)