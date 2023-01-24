Indian Army to display indigenously developed weapons at 74th Republic Day parade: Take a look

SUMMARY from the Arjun main battle tank to Akash Missile System, here’s a look at some of the weapons and equipment that will be on display at the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

The 74th Republic Day parade on January 26, 2023 at the Kartavya Marg, will feature ‘Made-in-India’ weapons and equipment. Reflecting the country's focus on "Atmanirbhar Bharat", the vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns traditionally used in the 21-gun salute will be replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns, the Indian Army said Monday. Here’s a look at some of the weapons and equipment to be displayed at the Republic Day Parade. (Image: PTI)

Arjun Tank: The Arjun is a main battle tank (MBT) of the third generation which was developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the India Army. It entered service in 2004 and following the formation of the 43rd Armoured Regiment in 2009, it became the first regiment to receive the Arjun Tank. (Image: Reuters)

Nag Missile System: The Nag Missile System is a third-generation missile tank that bears the strength of engaging and destroying enemies at any time. The NAG missile system was one of the first five strategic missiles to be developed by the Indian Ministry of Defence's integrated guided missile development program (IGMDP). (Image: DRDO)

K9 Vajra: This 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked self-propelled howitzer, is a short gun for firing shells on high trajectories at low velocities. The K9 Vajra is built in India by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) with technology transferred from South Korean defence major Hanwha Defense based on its K9 Thunder. The K9 Vajra was bought for use in deserts, but it was also deployed in the mountains during the India-China standoff. (Image: Rajnath Singh)

4. Akash Weapon System: Akash is a short-range surface-to-air missile system that is used to protect vulnerable areas and points from air attacks. It can simultaneously engage multiple targets in both its group mode and autonomous mode. The entire weapon system has been configured on mobile platforms and it has been operational with the Indian Air Force (IAF) as well as the Indian Army (IA). (Image: Reuters)