homephotos Newsindia News

Republic Day 2023 in pics: How India celebrated 74 years of adopting its own Constitution

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 26, 2023 11:57:38 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Republic day in India is celebrated as India became a republic and was no longer under the rule of the British Empire. The constitution of India was adopted on this day, which is the framework for citizens to follow when it comes to fundamental rights.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day of India by honouring martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Thursday, January 26.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the celebrations of the 74th Republic Day of India by honouring martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on January 26. The occasion marks the day when India became a republic and was no longer under the rule of the British Empire. The constitution of India was adopted on this day, which is the framework for citizens to follow when it comes to fundamental rights. (Image: PTI)

Ahead of the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar paid homage at the National War Memorial to mark the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi
Ahead of the parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar paid homage at the National War Memorial to mark the 74th Republic Day, in New Delhi (Image: PTI)

President of India Droupadi Murmu, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who was the Chief Guest at the Parade and Prime Minister Narendra Modi walk during a ceremonial reception at the Forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, on the eve of Republic Day celebrations. (Image: Reuters)

In Surat, Gujarat, a swimmer was seen holding the Tri-colour while riding a boat on the River Tapi to celebrate the Republic day. (Image: PTI)

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the national flag during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, at his official residence in Mumbai on January 26.
In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the national flag during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, at his official residence in Mumbai on January 26. (Image: PTI)

In Agartala, Tripura, Security force personnel march past during the 74th Republic Day function.
In Agartala, Tripura, Security force personnel march past during the 74th Republic Day function. (Image: PTI)

In Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the parade during the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Khanapara ground.
In Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the parade during the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Khanapara ground. (Image: PTI Photo)

It was work as usualy for Indian Army soldiers, who are seen patroling near a fence at Line of Control (LoC) ahead of Republic Day celebrations, at Pallanwala sector in Akhnoor. They were ready to combat any terror threats.
It was work as usual for Indian Army soldiers, who are seen patroling near a fence at Line of Control (LoC) ahead of Republic Day celebrations, at Pallanwala sector in Akhnoor. They were ready to combat any terror threats. (Image: PTI)

BJP National Vice President and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh unfurls the Tricolour at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
BJP National Vice President and former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh unfurls the Tricolour at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Image: PTI)

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitates security personnel and their families during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in Dumka district on January 26.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren felicitates security personnel and their families during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in Dumka district on January 26. (Image: PTI)

    X