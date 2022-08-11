Raksha Bandhan 2022: From army personnel to politicians – See how India celebrates Rakhi

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi is an auspicious festival that celebrates the beautiful bond between siblings. On this day, sisters tie an auspicious thread to their brothers’ wrists and exchange blessings and Rakhi gifts. Here’s a look at how India is celebrating the festival.

A small girl ties the holy thread of rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The word ‘Raksha Bandhan’ roughly translates to ‘protection’ and ‘bond.’ (Image: PTI)

Women from Brahmakumari tie rakhi to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: PTI)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal ties rakhi on the wrist of BJP MP Vijay Goel at the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session. (Image: PTI)

BJP MP Riti Pathak also tied rakhi on Goel’s wrist, who was distributing rakhis with pictures of freedom fighters at the Parliament House complex. (Image: PTI)

School girls tie rakhi on the wrist of Army personnel at a camp on the outskirts of Jammu. (Image: PTI)

Women in Karad, Maharashtra, tied rakhi to a tree on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan. (Image: PTI)

Kamathipura sex workers tie rakhi on the hands of actors Vijay Kadam, J. Brandon Hill and other volunteers during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)

BJP’s Mahila Morcha leaders tie rakhi on the wrists of police personnel. (Image: PTI)

MoS Niranjan Jyoti ties rakhi to former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (Image: PTI)

Actress and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan and woman cricketer Jhulan Goswami tie rakhi to West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and Minister of State Manoj Tewari during the Raksha Bandhan festival in Kolkata. (Image: PTI)