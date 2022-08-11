By CNBCTV18.com

Celebrities in Bollywood are getting into the festive mood as they gather to wish their loved ones a happy Rakhi. The ceremony commemorating the bond between a brother and a sister is celebrated on August 11 throughout the country. Many celebs have posted images of themselves with their siblings on their social media accounts, showing their affection for one another.

Sonam Kapoor |

In a heartfelt Rakhi post, Sonam Kapoor descended into nostalgia and shared a slew of flashback photos with her brothers. The Neerja star captioned it saying, "Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you’ve refused to call didi except my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant". (Image: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan | Kartik Aaryan uploaded images of himself receiving blessings from his sister Kritika Tiwari. The actor captioned the photo, "Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali". (Image: Instagram)

Ananya Panday | Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a series of images with her brother Ahaan Pandayy. She captioned the images, "Happy Rakhi to the light of my life 🤍 For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end. Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii." (Image: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra | Parineeti Chopra also jumped on board, posting a photo of herself with her two brothers. She wrote, "The best gift my parents gave me.. My babies.. @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99 #HappyRakhi" (Image: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan | Varun Dhawan celebrated the love between brothers and sisters by posting a photo with his sister. The Jug Jug Jiyo actor captioned it, "Happy Raksha Bandhan bhai log aur behen log kush raho."

Vikrant Massey | Vikrant Massey shared an adorable picture with his sister and wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all. Celebrate this bond of love with elegance" (Image: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut | On this special occasion, Kangana Ranaut is missing her brother Aksht Ranaut. She shared her feelings by posting a flashback photo of Rakhi to her Instagram stories with the caption, "Missing you @aksht_ranaut, as you travelling and I am down with dengue sharing this throwback." (Image: Instagram)

Sunny Deol | Sunny Deol used the occasion to share a vintage black and white Rakhi photo of his sister wrapping a rakhi around his wrist. He captioned it, "Happy Rakshbandhan My Dear Sisters #sister." (Image: Instagram)

Yash | KGF actor Yash shared a few photos from his sister's Raksha Bandhan celebrations. He captioned it, "Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan" (Image: Instagram)