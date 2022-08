1 / 9 Sonam Kapoor | In a heartfelt Rakhi post, Sonam Kapoor descended into nostalgia and shared a slew of flashback photos with her brothers. The Neerja star captioned it saying, "Happy happy rakhee my brothers! So blessed to have you all in my life.. I know I’ve taught you how to party hard and be a bunch of fun people.. now I can’t wait for our kids to have the same bond! Love you all! Your big sister, who you’ve refused to call didi except my darling @jahaankapoor26 and @bhambhani_siddhant". (Image: Instagram)



2 / 9 Kartik Aaryan | Kartik Aaryan uploaded images of himself receiving blessings from his sister Kritika Tiwari. The actor captioned the photo, "Happy Rakhi Hamesha Meri Raksha Karne Vaali". (Image: Instagram)



3 / 9 Ananya Panday | Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a series of images with her brother Ahaan Pandayy. She captioned the images, "Happy Rakhi to the light of my life 🤍 For all that you are and all that you do, through every fight and every laugh - my first friend and friend till the end. Love you endlessly Ahaaaniii." (Image: Instagram)



4 / 9 Parineeti Chopra | Parineeti Chopra also jumped on board, posting a photo of herself with her two brothers. She wrote, "The best gift my parents gave me.. My babies.. @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99 #HappyRakhi" (Image: Instagram)



5 / 9 Varun Dhawan | Varun Dhawan celebrated the love between brothers and sisters by posting a photo with his sister. The Jug Jug Jiyo actor captioned it, "Happy Raksha Bandhan bhai log aur behen log kush raho."



6 / 9 Vikrant Massey | Vikrant Massey shared an adorable picture with his sister and wrote, "Happy Rakshabandhan to all. Celebrate this bond of love with elegance" (Image: Instagram)



7 / 9 Kangana Ranaut | On this special occasion, Kangana Ranaut is missing her brother Aksht Ranaut. She shared her feelings by posting a flashback photo of Rakhi to her Instagram stories with the caption, "Missing you @aksht_ranaut, as you travelling and I am down with dengue sharing this throwback." (Image: Instagram)



8 / 9 Sunny Deol | Sunny Deol used the occasion to share a vintage black and white Rakhi photo of his sister wrapping a rakhi around his wrist. He captioned it, "Happy Rakshbandhan My Dear Sisters #sister." (Image: Instagram)