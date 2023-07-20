Raigad landslide claims 10 lives, rescue operation underway for trapped victims

SUMMARY The massive landslide which occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Raigad's Khalapur tehsil, about 80 km from Mumbai, is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district.

Ten persons died after a massive landslide at a village in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Thursday. While 75 persons have been rescued, many are still feared trapped, the official said. Four NDRF teams are engaged in rescue work, he added. (Image: PTI)

The village has around 50 houses, of which 17 were buried under the landslide, the official said. The landslide followed torrential rains in the area. NDRF personnel recovered one body from the landslide spot, while four bodies were recovered by rescue teams earlier. (Image: PTI)

The village is 6km from Morbe Dam, which supplies water to Navi Mumbai. Minister Uday Samant said those rescued have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. (Image: Local18)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached the site and spoke to personnel engaged in rescue operations. “This village was not in the list of landslide-prone villages,” he told reporters there. “Our priority now is to rescue those still trapped beneath the rubble,” he said. (Image: Eknath Shinde Twitter)

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, around 80 km from Mumbai, the official said. The village is located near Irshalgad fortress located between Matheran and Panvel. The fortress is a sister fort to Prabalgad. (Image: Dhananjay Mahadik Twitter)

Irshalwadi is a tribal village inaccessible by pucca road. Chowk Village on Mumbai-Pune Highway is the nearest town. The district administration has requested trekkers groups for help in the search and rescue operations. (Image: Local18)

This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district. That massive landslide had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families. The final death toll was 153 when the rescue operation was stopped. Nothing of the old village remains except for its school building. (Image: Rahul Jha Twitter)

A fire officer from the Navi Mumbai civic body died due to a heart attack while he was on his way to join the rescue operations at the site of a landslide in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official said on Thursday. Assistant station officer Shivram Dhumne (52), from Belapur fire station in Navi Mumbai, was on his way to the site on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. (Image: Rahul Jha Twitter)

While climbing the steep path, he collapsed after suffering a heart attack and died, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) chief fire officer Shirish Aradwad said. The NMMC's fire services team expressed grief over the incident. The official said a probe was being conducted into the fire officer's death. (Image: Local18)

