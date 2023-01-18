English
Terms and Conditions

india News

In Pics | Radhika Merchant looks radiant in her pre engagement mehendi ceremony
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 18, 2023 6:51:15 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Radhika Merchant who is engaged to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, looked radiant in her mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The couple has known each other for a few years and got engaged on December 29, 2022, in a traditional “Roka” ceremony. The Ambani and Merchant family will be celebrating the Gol Dhana on January 19, 2023, at their residence on Altamount Road, Mumbai.

1 / 8

Bride-to-be Radhika chose a vibrant pink multi-coloured lehenga choli designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. (Image: @_ishaambanipiramal/Instagram)

2 / 8

The custom-made resham lehenga was embroidered with floral booties and mirrors. (Image: @_ishaambanipiramal/Instagram)

3 / 8

Radhika paired the lehenga with long necklace, choker, earrings and a heavy maangtika. (Image: @_ishaambanipiramal/Instagram)

4 / 8

She looked beautiful with nude brownish makeup done by Arti Nayar. The bright pop of pink on the lips made her look bright and radiant. (Image: @_ishaambanipiramal/Instagram)

5 / 8

A beautiful mermaid braid by hair stylist Radhika Yadav and fresh flowers completed her entire look. (Image: @abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram)

6 / 8

Radhika and her mother Shaila Merchant were beaming with happiness and joy. (Image: @_ishaambanipiramal/Instagram)

7 / 8

The beautiful bride Radhika and her elder sister Anjali, who is expecting, looked excited about the little baby. (Image: @_ishaambanipiramal/Instagram)

8 / 8

The families are gearing up for Gol Dhana, which is basically the engagement ceremony where the bride and groom exchange rings and seek blessings from five married women. (Image: @_ishaambanipiramal/Instagram)

