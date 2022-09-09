    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    india News

    RIP Queen Elizabeth II: From Virat Kohli to Manish Malhotra, Indian personalities who met Britain's longest reigning monarch
    By CNBCTV18.com

    SUMMARY

    Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at 96. She has been succeeded by her eldest son, Charles. During her 7 decades reign, quite a few Indian personalities got the honour to meet Queen Elizabeth II. As we remember the longest-serving British Monarch, let us take a look at the throwback picture.

    1 / 9

    Queen Elizabeth II has hosted three Indian presidents -Dr Radhakrishnan, R. Venkataraman and Pratibha Patil. Pratibha Patil met the Queen in 2009.

    2 / 9

    The Queen also hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Buckingham Palace in 2015. (Image: Reuters)

    3 / 9

    Back in 2017, Queen Elizabeth II hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture. Late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was part of the event.

    4 / 9

    He was accompanied by an Indian delegation, including actors, cricketers, and singers. Here is a glimpse of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev meeting the Queen. (Image: Instagram)

    5 / 9

    Sitar player Anoushka Shankar was also spotted having a chat with The Queen at the event. (Image: @RoyalFamily/Twitter)

    6 / 9

    The Indian delegation at the UK-India Year of Culture also had actor Kamal Haasan greeting the Queen of England. (Image: Kamal Haasan Facebook)

    7 / 9

    Famous designer Manish Malhotra was also spotted chatting with the Queen at the Indo-UK Cultural Exchange celebration.

    8 / 9

    At the same event, singer and actor Gurudas Mann was seen greeting the British Monarch.

    9 / 9

    Ahead of World Cup 2019, cricketer Virat Kohli also met Queen Elizabeth II in England. The former Indian skipper along with other captains, who were leading their squads to the World Cup 2019, were invited to Buckingham Palace. (Image: @imVkohli/Twitter)

