

1 / 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Tokyo to participate in the 2022 Quad Summit. (Image: PMO/Twitter)



2 / 8 The PM interacted with the Indian community post his arrival. (Image: PMO/Twitter)



3 / 8 He also interacted with children who were waiting to welcome the Indian PM. (Image: PMO/Twitter)



4 / 8 Narendra Modi attends the launch event of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, along with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 8 Modi interacted with Suzuki Motor Corp Advisor Osamu Suzuki. They discussed the diverse opportunities in India and the strong India-Japan economic partnership. (Image: PMO/Twitter)



6 / 8 PM Modi held discussions with SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son. The two spoke about India's strides in the world of startups, opportunities in research, technology and ways to boost investment linkages. (Image: PMO/Twitter)



7 / 8 Modi spoke to Uniqlo Chairman, President and CEO Tadashi Yanai. He requested Yanai to take part in the PM-Mitra scheme aimed at strengthening the textiles sector. (Image: PMO/Twitter)