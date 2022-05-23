[caption id="attachment_13582042" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Tokyo to participate in the 2022 Quad Summit. (Image: PMO/Twitter)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13582062" align="alignnone" width="1280"] The PM interacted with the Indian community post his arrival. (Image: PMO/Twitter)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13582052" align="alignnone" width="1280"] He also interacted with children who were waiting to welcome the Indian PM. (Image: PMO/Twitter)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13582072" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Narendra Modi attends the launch event of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, along with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden. (Image: Reuters)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13582092" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Modi interacted with Suzuki Motor Corp Advisor Osamu Suzuki. They discussed the diverse opportunities in India and the strong India-Japan economic partnership. (Image: PMO/Twitter)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13582082" align="alignnone" width="1280"] PM Modi held discussions with SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son. The two spoke about India's strides in the world of startups, opportunities in research, technology and ways to boost investment linkages. (Image: PMO/Twitter)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13582102" align="alignnone" width="1280"] Modi spoke to Uniqlo Chairman, President and CEO Tadashi Yanai. He requested Yanai to take part in the PM-Mitra scheme aimed at strengthening the textiles sector. (Image: PMO/Twitter)[/caption][caption id="attachment_13582112" align="alignnone" width="1280"] He also interacted with NEC Corporation’s Chairman Nobuhiro Endo. They discussed the opportunities in India in areas such as smart cities, emerging technologies and an innovative effort to encourage learning of the Japanese language in India. (Image: PMO/Twitter)[/caption]