Ram Nath Kovind and Pranab Mukherjee | The incumbent President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, served as the governor of Bihar before being elevated to the country's top post. He was a lawyer and practised in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India. Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India and was a senior leader in the Indian National Congress. He occupied several ministerial portfolios in Manmohan Singh's and Indira Gandhi's Cabinet.



Pratibha Patil and APJ Abdul Kalam | Pratibha Patil was India's first and to date, the only female president of India. She was a member of the Indian National Congress and had previously served as the Governor of Rajasthan. Also known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his work on developing ballistic missiles, APJ Abdul Kalam was a scientist associated with DRDO and ISRO. He played an instrumental role in Pokhran-II nuclear tests.



KR Narayanan and Shankar Dayal Sharma | President KR Narayanan was a diplomat, academician and politician who served as Vice-President earlier. Before his presidency, Shankar Dayal Sharma had been the eighth vice-president of India under President R Venkataraman.



Ramaswamy Venkatraman and Giani Zail Singh | President Ramaswamy Venkataraman was an Indian independence activist and participated in the Quit India Movement. He also served as a Union minister. Former CM of Punjab, President Giani Zail Singh, was the first Sikh to hold office. He also served as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement from 1983 to 1986.



Neelam Sanjiva Reddy and Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed | Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was India's youngest ever President. He was the first CM of Andhra Pradesh, a two-time Speaker of the Lok Sabha and a Union minister. President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed was a lawyer and also the second President of India to die in office.



Varahagiri Venkata Giri and Zakir Hussain | Verahagiri Venkata Giri was the only president to be elected as an independent candidate and earlier served as the Vice-President. Zakir Hussain was an economist and politician who served as the third president of India. He also served as Governor of Bihar earlier.