Presidential Election 2022: perks of being the president of India



1 / 5 As President Ram Nath Kovind's term comes to an end on July 24, MPs and MLAs from all around the nation are voting to choose the 15th President of India in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies. As a result of the backing of regional parties, it has been suggested that NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu has an advantage against Yashwant Sinha of the opposition. If this occurs, she would hold the top constitutional position for the first time as a woman from the tribal community.



2 / 5 There are several benefits and advantages that come with becoming president. A salary of Rs. 5 lakh would be paid to the president of India each month, along with other amenities like free housing and medical care. In 2017, the president's monthly remuneration increased from Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh.



3 / 5 The former president is eligible to earn a pension worth Rs 2.5 lakh per month, or 50 percent of their monthly salary, as well as other retirement perks. In addition, he or she has access to up to Rs 1 lakh annually for office expenditures.



4 / 5 The Rashtrapati Bhavan, the largest Presidential Palace in the world and residence of the president of India, is also where he or she will reside. Along with a car allowance, an official vehicle will also be supplied. The post also includes secretarial support from two peons, a private secretary, and personal assistant. All previous presidents are also free to take a companion on any flight, train, or steamer and go anywhere in India.