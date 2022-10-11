In Pics | Check out 900-metre-long Mahakal Lok, one of India’s largest corridors

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday evening dedicate to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh. Prayers will be held at temples in all villages and cities of Madhya Pradesh coinciding with the inauguration. Similar programmes will also be organised at big temples in every ward of the urban areas along with the grand event in Ujjain.

The more than 900-metre-long 'Mahakal Lok' corridor, built as one of the largest such corridors in the country, spreads around the old Rudrasagar Lake which has also been revived as part of the redevelopment project around the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country which attracts a large number of devotees, an official said. (Image: @amitmalviya/Twitter)

Two majestic gateways -- Nandi Dwar and Pinaki Dwar -- separated by a short distance, have been erected near the starting point of the corridor, which winds its way to the temple's entrance and offers an aesthetic view along the way, he said. (Image: @amitmalviya/Twitter)

A colonnade of 108 ornate pillars made of intricately carved sandstones, gushing fountains and a running panel of more than 50 murals depicting stories from the 'Shiv Puran' are among the major highlights of the Mahakal Lok, the official said. (Image: PTI)

Besides this, there are 28 panels on seven pedestals bearing sculptures of 'Saptrishis' in a circle, and a massive 111-ft long Shiv Vivah mural at the lower deck of Rudrasagar lakefront, a senior official said. Around 400 sculptors worked on carving sandstones to endow them with embellishments. For mega mural panels on the wall, machine-assisted cutting was also used to replicate motifs in less time, he said. (Image: @sambitswaraj/Twitter)

The grand event is part of the Rs 856 crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project. The first phase of 'Mahakal Lok' has been developed at Rs 316 crore. (Image: @amitmalviya/Twitter)

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend the programme at the Kartik Mela Ground in Ujjain, while about one lakh devotees will watch it on LED screens put up at all ghats of the Shipra river in Ujjain, it said. All the state government-managed religious places will be illuminated by lighting diyas, the release said. (Image: PTI)

Cultural and devotional programmes will also be organised in all big temples of the state dedicated to Lord Shiva, including the Bandakpur temple in Damoh district and the Jatashankar temple in Chhatarpur. There will also be arrangements for 'bhajan' (devotional songs) recitation along with 'bhandara' (mass feast) at these places, the release said. (Image: @amitmalviya/Twitter)

Mahakal Lok' development also includes a mid-way zone, a park, a multi-storied parking lot for cars and buses, a florist and other shops, solar lighting, a facility centre for pilgrims, a water pipeline and sewer line, among other works. A light and sound system has also been developed, and work on phase two of the project is currently underway, under which Rudrasagar Lake has been rejuvenated. (Image: @amitmalviya/Twitter)

"Prime Minister Modiji will dedicate to the nation the first phase of Mahakal Lok. It will be a memorable moment for all of us. The entire state is waiting for that moment and we all will participate in the event in some way or the other," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday. (Image: PTI)

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a round of the Mahakal Lok and reviewed preparations for the event. After visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok, the mystic and amazing premises should make a permanent place in the hearts of the people, Chouhan said. (Image: PTI)