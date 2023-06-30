PM Modi interacts with students’ en route to DU centenary celebrations in Delhi Metro

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled by metro to address Delhi University's centenary valedictory ceremony, engaging in a vibrant conversation with students during the journey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University's centenary celebrations. During the ceremony, Modi asserted that futuristic policies and decisions taken in the last few years in the education sector have boosted global recognition for Indian universities. He noted that the number of Indian universities that featured in the latest QS global ranking has surged to 45 from 12 in 2014, the year he became prime minister. (Image: PIB)

India's youngsters will have access to technologies which used to be out of their reach, PM Modi said, adding that it will boost their skill development. Companies like Micron and Google will be investing heavily in the country. It is a sign of the India of the future, he said. (Image: PIB)

Lauding Delhi University's contribution to different aspects of life, the prime minister said it is not merely a university but a movement. Modi referred to celebrated ancient Indian universities in Nalanda and Taxila and said they were a source of happiness and prosperity and India's science guided the world in that era. (Image: PIB)

He said that after Independence, universities played a crucial role in giving concrete shape to the emotional swell of post-independence India by creating a strong generation of talented youngsters. Delhi University too played a major part in that, he said. This understanding of the past gives shape to our existence, shape to our ideals and expansion to the vision of the future, he said. (Image: PIB)

Noting that the university's 125th year will coincide with the country's 100th year of Independence, Modi said it should dedicate itself to the goal of having a developed India by 2047. (Image: PIB)

During the event, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Delhi University Computer Centre, buildings of the Faculty of Technology and of the Academic Block on the North Campus of the university. (Image: PTI)

The prime minister travelled on the metro to reach the event at Delhi University. Modi engaged in a very "lively conversation" with students while travelling in a metro train and talked about the role of the youth in nation-building, a student who interacted with him told PTI. (Image: PIB)

He boarded the train at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station and deboarded at Vishwavidyalaya metro station on the Yellow Line. Officials shared pictures of Modi travelling in a metro train, sitting with commuters and interacting with them. (Image: PIB)

There was a heavy security deployment at the metro stations and inside the coach. Some students sat while others stood next to Modi to interact with him. Delhi Metro officials said Modi also travelled back in the metro. (Image: PIB)

A three-tire security had also been put in place with the deployment of more than 1,000 paramilitary and police personnel for PM Modi's visit to Delhi University. No black dresses, compulsory attendance, and suspension of classes between 10 am to 12 pm were among the guidelines issued by Delhi University for the live telecast of the closing ceremony of the university's centenary celebrations. (Image: PTI)