CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsindia NewsPM Modi interacts with students’ en route to DU centenary celebrations in Delhi Metro

PM Modi interacts with students’ en route to DU centenary celebrations in Delhi Metro

PM Modi interacts with students’ en route to DU centenary celebrations in Delhi Metro
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 7:38:21 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday travelled by metro to address Delhi University's centenary valedictory ceremony, engaging in a vibrant conversation with students during the journey.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10
Show More
Show More

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the valedictory ceremony of Delhi University's centenary celebrations. During the ceremony, Modi asserted that futuristic policies and decisions taken in the last few years in the education sector have boosted global recognition for Indian universities. He noted that the number of Indian universities that featured in the latest QS global ranking has surged to 45 from 12 in 2014, the year he became prime minister. (Image: PIB)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10
Show More
Show More

India's youngsters will have access to technologies which used to be out of their reach, PM Modi said, adding that it will boost their skill development. Companies like Micron and Google will be investing heavily in the country. It is a sign of the India of the future, he said. (Image: PIB)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X