In Pictures: PM Modi's Jungle Safari at Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve

SUMMARY Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a scenic and adventurous trip to the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday as part of celebrations marking 50 years of 'Project Tiger'. Modi was dressed in traditional safari attire and spent his morning exploring the reserve’s picturesque surroundings from an open jeep, covering approximately 20 km of the park.

Upon arriving at the Melukamanahalli helipad, the Prime Minister made his way to the Forest Department’s reception centre, where he paid his respects to a nearby forest martyrs memorial before beginning his safari journey. Modi took to Twitter to share pictures of his experience, including snapshots of himself standing in the open jeep with binoculars and a camera, as well as stunning images of the park's wildlife, including elephants, langurs, spotted deer, and bisons.

According to the state forest department, the Bandipur National Park was established in 1941, and it was later included in Project Tiger in 1973. Since then, additional adjacent reserve forest areas have been added, bringing the total area under the control of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve to 912.04 Sq. Km.

The Bandipur National Park is an important part of the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve and is surrounded by Karnataka's Rajiv Gandhi National Park to its Northwest, Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Wildlife Sanctuary to its South, and Kerala's Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary to its Southwest.

The park is home to various endangered species such as sloth bears, gaurs, Indian rock pythons, jackals, muggers, and four-horned antelopes. The reserve also supports over 200 species of birds and a diverse range of flora.

Bandipur National Park was once a private hunting ground for the erstwhile Maharajas and has since been preserved as a sanctuary for the endangered tiger and its habitat, as well as one of the last refuges of the endangered Asiatic wild elephant, according to the state Tourism department. The park also boasts a wide range of timber trees, including teak, rosewood, sandalwood, Indian-laurel, Indian Kino tree, and giant clumping bamboo.