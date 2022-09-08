    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsindia News

    Central Vista Avenue: Here's a look of Kartavya Path and Subhas Bose statue to be inaugurated by PM Modi

    Central Vista Avenue: Here's a look of Kartavya Path and Subhas Bose statue to be inaugurated by PM Modi

    Central Vista Avenue: Here's a look of Kartavya Path and Subhas Bose statue to be inaugurated by PM Modi
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Central Vista Avenue on Thursday evening at 7 PM. Kartavya Path - from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate and a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be thrown open to the public after inauguration.

    1 / 6

    No. 1 | Rajpath, which was recently named as Kartavya Path has been lined with lush lawns and 16.5 km of red granite walkways. (Image: PTI)

    2 / 6

    No. 2 | New exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting has been put up for better public experience. (Image: PTI)

    3 / 6

    No. 3 | There are more than 900 light poles including those in the gardens and between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, government data says. (Image: PTI)

    4 / 6

    No. 4 | Four new pedestrian underpasses have been developed along with a space to accommodate approximately 1,000 cars. (Image: PTI)

    5 / 6

    No. 5 | A new statue will replace a 28-foot-long holographic statue inaugurated by PM Modi on the birth anniversary of Bose. (Image: PTI)

    6 / 6

    No. 6 | Arrangements for 1,500 guests have been made at India Gate for the inauguration ceremony. (Image: PTI)

    Previous Article

    Kartavya Path LIVE Updates: Tight security ahead of Central Vista inauguration, traffic restriction in central Delhi

    Next Article

    Revamped Central Vista Avenue in numbers

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng