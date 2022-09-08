Central Vista Avenue: Here's a look of Kartavya Path and Subhas Bose statue to be inaugurated by PM Modi

SUMMARY Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Central Vista Avenue on Thursday evening at 7 PM. Kartavya Path - from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate and a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be thrown open to the public after inauguration.

No. 1 | Rajpath, which was recently named as Kartavya Path has been lined with lush lawns and 16.5 km of red granite walkways. (Image: PTI)

No. 2 | New exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting has been put up for better public experience. (Image: PTI)

No. 3 | There are more than 900 light poles including those in the gardens and between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate, government data says. (Image: PTI)

No. 4 | Four new pedestrian underpasses have been developed along with a space to accommodate approximately 1,000 cars. (Image: PTI)

No. 5 | A new statue will replace a 28-foot-long holographic statue inaugurated by PM Modi on the birth anniversary of Bose. (Image: PTI)

No. 6 | Arrangements for 1,500 guests have been made at India Gate for the inauguration ceremony. (Image: PTI)