In Pics | PM Modi flags off two metro lines in Mumbai worth Rs 12,600 crore

SUMMARY Prime Minister Modi visited Mumbai on Thursday, January 19, for the inauguration of the first of five planned lines of the Navi Mumbai Metro, which is handled and owned by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Modi launched lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai Metro, among other projects such as a cancer hospital in Thane, roads, and a sewage treatment plant. Per a press release, the projects are cumulatively worth Rs 38,800 crore. (Image: Twitter)

The metro lines, which will start at Gundavali Metro Station in Andheri, are expected to cost roughly 12,600 crore and were officially inaugurated today at 6 pm in Mumbai. It will become accessible to the public from 4 pm on January 20. Modi also undertook a metro ride from the station. (Image: Twitter)

The PM also launched the Mumbai 1 National Common Mobility Card and MUMBAI 1 Mobile App, which can be used to pay for tickets at metro station entrance gates using UPI. (Image: Twitter)

The Metro line 2A (yellow line) links Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West with a distance of around 18.6 kilometres. The Phase II has been extended by 9 kilometres, encompassing 8 stations between Andheri West and Valani. (Image: Twitter)

Line 7 of the metro runs approximately 16.5 km from Andheri East to Dahisar East. Its second phase, which spans 5.2 km from Goregaon East to Gundavali, will include four stations. According to MMRDA authorities, the two Metro lines would have a new interchange station at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West. (Image: Twitter)

The first metro will depart the Andheri West station at 6 AM on Line 2A and the last will be at 9.24 PM. The first metro of Line 7 will start at 5.55 AM from Gundavali station and the last one at 9.24 PM. The cost of the ticket is 10 for the first 3 km, with an additional charge after that. According to a report, the fare for a distance of 3-12 km will be Rs 20, Rs 30 for 12-18 km, and Rs 50 for 24-30 km. (Image: Twitter)