Pics of devastating fire at Delhi landfill that kept burning for 15 hours straight



1 / 8 Firefighting operations are underway at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi, which has been raging for over 15 hours. Officials told PTI on Wednesday (April 27) that five fire tenders were working at the site, where the fire broke out on April 26. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 8 The fire department received information about the incident at around 5:47 pm and rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot. Three additional fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze. (Image: PTI)



3 / 8 The rise in the fires at the landfill has been attributed to a rise in the temperature in Delhi. Fires were reported at the landfill on April 10 and 20 as well. Hindustan Times reported that more methane gas is generated by decaying organic matter. “Methane gas spontaneously ignites under such weather conditions. It is a natural phenomenon. Such a major fire at Bhalswa has not occurred lately and we will look into the exact cause once the situation is under control,” the paper quoted an official as saying. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 8 Firefighters try to douse fire as smoke billows from burning garbage at the Bhalswa landfill site in New Delhi on April 27. (Image: Reuters)



5 / 8 As the fire was spreading to the nearby colonies, people were finding it difficult to breath, a senior AAP leader said. (Image: PTI)



6 / 8 Earlier on April 25, a fire broke out at a garbage mound in neighbouring Gurugram’s Manesar. The fire gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. (Image: PTI)



7 / 8 Locals carry their belongings in a cart after a fire at a garbage mound and a nearby slum area, in Gurugram’s Manesar on April 26. The fire gutted several adjoining shanties, killing two people and injuring two others. (Image: PTI)