Padma Awards 2023: Recognising outstanding achievements of KM Birla, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and more

SUMMARY On Wednesday, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, presented the prestigious Padma awards to a range of deserving recipients. This year, a total of 106 Padma Awards were approved by the President, including 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan, and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Amongst the recipients were some outstanding individuals, and let's take a closer look at a few of them from the evening's ceremony.

1 / 7

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Bhushan upon Kumar Mangalam Birla in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Trade & Industry. As the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, which boasts a rich legacy spanning over a century, Birla has played a pivotal role in expanding the group's footprint across the globe. Notably, the Aditya Birla Group was among the first Indian conglomerates to venture abroad, and it has since established a formidable global presence.

2 / 7

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Vibhushan upon Prof. Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous) in recognition of his pioneering contributions to the field of architecture. Renowned for his minimalist, eco-friendly design philosophy, Doshi had crafted numerous iconic structures that captured the essence of Indian architecture.

3 / 7

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Vibhushan to S.M. Krishna for Public Affairs. He is a former External Affairs Minister and former Chief Minister of Karnataka known for his statesman-like vision and administrative acumen during a career spanning more than six decades.

4 / 7

Suman Kalyanpur was conferred with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for her remarkable contributions to the field of Art by President Droupadi Murmu. Widely regarded as one of India's most eminent playback singers, Kalyanpur's mellifluous voice has graced countless chart-topping songs across a range of languages, including Hindi, Marathi and 11 others. Over the course of a career spanning four decades, she has left an indelible mark on the Indian music industry.

5 / 7

Prof. Kapil Kapoor was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of his invaluable contributions to Literature & Education. A distinguished academic and former Professor of English at JNU, Kapoor is renowned for his unwavering commitment to indigenising higher education in India. Through his tireless efforts, he has successfully integrated traditional Indian knowledge systems into the academic curriculum and established dedicated institutes for the same. Kapoor's visionary work has left an indelible mark on the Indian education system and inspired countless young minds to pursue academic excellence.

6 / 7

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Padma Bhushan to Kamlesh D. Patel in recognition of his contribution to spiritualism. Patel is the founder of the Heartfulness Movement and has established Kanha Shanti Vanam, a sprawling complex that houses one of the largest meditation centers in the world.

7 / 7

President Droupadi Murmu has awarded the Padma Shri to Jodhaiya Bai Baiga for her outstanding contribution to the field of art. Baiga is a renowned artist known for her exceptional work in Baiga painting, which has brought immense recognition to the traditional work, philosophy, and culture of the Baiga Tribe.