Odisha triple train accident claims 278 lives — CBI to probe India's deadliest rail disaster

SUMMARY The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into the devastating train accident that occurred in Odisha on June 2, resulting in the tragic loss of 278 lives. The Indian Railways suspects that the crash was a result of intentional sabotage and manipulation of the interlocking system, and the CBI has taken up the task of uncovering the truth. The deadly collision is India's worst rail accident this century.

Meanwhile, the government is using DNA sampling techniques to help identify more than 100 victims, enabling their families to be reunited with their loved ones' remains. (Image: PTI)

The driver of the Coromandel Express has been given a clean chit, indicating that preliminary investigations have not found any negligence on their part. (Image: PTI)

The tragic incident occurred on Friday night when three trains, including the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express, SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah SF Express, and a freight train, collided after the Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga railway station in Odisha's Balasore district. The collision resulted in the loss of 278 lives, while over 900 people were left injured. (Image: PTI)

As the fourth day passes since the catastrophic collision, it remains one of India's most devastating train crashes of this century, predominantly affecting migrant laborers who were traveling in the lower-class carriages. (Image: PTI)

The accident unfolded as the passenger train derailed after mistakenly entering a loop track beside the main line, subsequently colliding with a stationary goods train that was parked there. The derailed carriages then struck the rear coaches of another passenger train traveling in the opposite direction. (Image: PTI)

Reports indicate that both trains were packed with more than 3,000 passengers at the time of the crash. The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the nation, and authorities are focusing on rescue operations, providing medical assistance, and ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to prevent such accidents in the future. (Image: Reuters)