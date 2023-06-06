Odisha triple train accident claims 278 lives — CBI to probe India's deadliest rail disaster

SUMMARY The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into the devastating train accident that occurred in Odisha on June 2, resulting in the tragic loss of 278 lives. The Indian Railways suspects that the crash was a result of intentional sabotage and manipulation of the interlocking system, and the CBI has taken up the task of uncovering the truth. The deadly collision is India's worst rail accident this century.

Meanwhile, the government is using DNA sampling techniques to help identify more than 100 victims, enabling their families to be reunited with their loved ones' remains. (Image: PTI)

The driver of the Coromandel Express has been given a clean chit, indicating that preliminary investigations have not found any negligence on their part. (Image: PTI)