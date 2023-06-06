CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsindia NewsOdisha triple train accident claims 278 lives — CBI to probe India's deadliest rail disaster

Odisha triple train accident claims 278 lives — CBI to probe India's deadliest rail disaster

Odisha triple train accident claims 278 lives — CBI to probe India's deadliest rail disaster
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jun 6, 2023 7:24:51 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation into the devastating train accident that occurred in Odisha on June 2, resulting in the tragic loss of 278 lives. The Indian Railways suspects that the crash was a result of intentional sabotage and manipulation of the interlocking system, and the CBI has taken up the task of uncovering the truth. The deadly collision is India's worst rail accident this century.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6
Show More
Show More

Meanwhile, the government is using DNA sampling techniques to help identify more than 100 victims, enabling their families to be reunited with their loved ones' remains. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6
Show More
Show More

The driver of the Coromandel Express has been given a clean chit, indicating that preliminary investigations have not found any negligence on their part. (Image: PTI)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X