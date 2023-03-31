NMACC inauguration: Must see elite guests who attended the grand opening

SUMMARY The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated today in Mumbai, India, marking the opening of the country's first-ever multi-disciplinary cultural space. The impressive venue is home to a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a 125-seat Cube, all of which are equipped with cutting-edge technology and top-of-the-line facilities. The star-studded event also saw the likes of Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Uddhav Thackeray, Aamir Khan, and Rajinikanth in attendance.

1 / 6

The inauguration event was attended by a host of notable figures, including Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, and her father-in-law Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group. The launch event was curated to celebrate the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, featuring a specially curated program called 'swadesh.'

2 / 6

Mukesh Ambani and Nita M Ambani, who were both present at the grand opening, were joined by their children Akash and Shloka Ambani, as well as Anand Piramal.

3 / 6

Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt graced the grand opening ceremony of the centre's inauguration.

4 / 6

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, graced the occasion in the company of his family.

5 / 6

Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with his family, graced the grand opening and inauguration ceremony of the centre.

6 / 6

Aamir Khan graced the grand opening ceremony of the inauguration of the centre with his presence.