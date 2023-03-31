NMACC inauguration: Must see elite guests who attended the grand opening

SUMMARY
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated today in Mumbai, India, marking the opening of the country's first-ever multi-disciplinary cultural space. The impressive venue is home to a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a 125-seat Cube, all of which are equipped with cutting-edge technology and top-of-the-line facilities. The star-studded event also saw the likes of Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Uddhav Thackeray, Aamir Khan, and Rajinikanth in attendance.
The inauguration event was attended by a host of notable figures, including Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, and her father-in-law Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group. The launch event was curated to celebrate the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, featuring a specially curated program called 'swadesh.'
Mukesh Ambani and Nita M Ambani, who were both present at the grand opening, were joined by their children Akash and Shloka Ambani, as well as Anand Piramal.
Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt graced the grand opening ceremony of the centre's inauguration.
Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, graced the occasion in the company of his family.
Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with his family, graced the grand opening and inauguration ceremony of the centre.
Aamir Khan graced the grand opening ceremony of the inauguration of the centre with his presence.