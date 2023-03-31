English
NMACC inauguration: Must see elite guests who attended the grand opening

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 31, 2023

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated today in Mumbai, India, marking the opening of the country's first-ever multi-disciplinary cultural space. The impressive venue is home to a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a 125-seat Cube, all of which are equipped with cutting-edge technology and top-of-the-line facilities. The star-studded event also saw the likes of Vidya Balan, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, Uddhav Thackeray, Aamir Khan, and Rajinikanth in attendance.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 6

The inauguration event was attended by a host of notable figures, including Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani, and her father-in-law Ajay Piramal, Chairman of Piramal Group. The launch event was curated to celebrate the diversity of India's cultural traditions and their impact on the world, featuring a specially curated program called 'swadesh.'

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 6

Mukesh Ambani and Nita M Ambani, who were both present at the grand opening, were joined by their children Akash and Shloka Ambani, as well as Anand Piramal.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 6

Vidya Balan and Alia Bhatt graced the grand opening ceremony of the centre's inauguration.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 6

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, graced the occasion in the company of his family.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 6

Uddhav Thackeray, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, along with his family, graced the grand opening and inauguration ceremony of the centre.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 6

Aamir Khan graced the grand opening ceremony of the inauguration of the centre with his presence.

X